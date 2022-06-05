APC: The Dilemma Of Choosing A Presidential Candidate





The ruling All Progressive Congress( APC) is in a dilemma regarding who emerges as its presidential candidate. The special convention was shifted till Monday next week for the presidential primary.

No doubt, the emergence of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party( PDP) has necessitated the need for the ruling party to put its best foot forward.

Indeed, the APC would have preferred anyone but Atiku to emerge as its presidential candidate and the reasons are not far-fetched. The former Vice President boasts of an extensive network across the country and is seen as a pan Nigerian politician with friends across political divides, ethnicity, and religion. For that, the APC must present its best candidates.

Some have called for the APC to also zone its presidential candidate to the north to match Atiku in the region but so far none of the northern aspirants have the clout to match the former Vice President.

Most of the party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper