ASSBIFI Link Forex Rise On Unpatriotism Of Nigerians





The leadership of Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), Comrade Oyinkan Olasanoye has predicted that dollar will continue to rise against Naira unless Nigerians change their taste for imported products.

This is just as she expressed worry at the rate with which federal government is creating wealth and riches through job creations for other countries at the detriment of large market of unemployment in the country.

She appealed to federal government to create conducive environment that would boost industrialisation and also come out with reorientation strategy, whereby Nigerians can patronise home-made products to grow local manufacturers and create more jobs for the people.

Expressing worry over continued mono-product economy, Olasanoye reminded FG of the likely resultant effect of too much dependent on imported products which means exchange rate will continued to rise on daily basis.

“Nigeria has only one sellable product,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper