Come Up With Formidable Candidate, Buhari Tells APC Presidential Hopefuls





President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday night met with all the aspirants for President on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC, at State House, Abuja, urging them to hold consultations, and come up with a formidable candidate before the party holds its primary election between June 6-8, 2022.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the meeting was a continuation of the on-going consultative process aimed at ensuring a smooth and strategic emergence of a standard bearer, who will lead the APC to a resounding victory in the upcoming presidential polls.

“Looking at this assemblage of personalities and considering your rich pedigree of accomplishments in life, I have come to the conclusion that our party, the APC, is rich in human resources and also that our nation is blessed with capable people that can successfully steer the ship of state into the future,” President Buhari said.

He added that with his first-hand knowledge of the demands…





