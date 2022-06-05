Dimkpa Seeks Polo Game Incorporation In Navy Anniversary Calendar





President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Engr. Chukwudi Dimkpa, has called on the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo to domesticate Polo tournament as a major event in subsequent celebration of Nigerian Navy anniversary itinerary.

This is as the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has expressed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to the physical and mental wellbeing of it’s officers and ratings.

Dimkpa spoke in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital during the closing ceremony of the Navy Polo tournament, organized to mark the celebration of the 66th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, which was hosted by the club.

He assured that the Port Harcourt Polo Club was ready, and will begin robust planning to host a bigger and better 67th anniversary tournament for the Navy.

The Club President said: “This is the 66th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy and we plead with the chief of Naval staff to institutionalize this and make it an annual event because Port Harcourt…





Source: Leadership Newspaper