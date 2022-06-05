Katsina: Radda To Battles Lado Danmarke To Succeed Masari 2023





The battle to succeed Governor Aminu Bello Masari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state is taken another dimension, following the emergence of Senator Lado Danmarke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dikko Umaru Radda of the APC as flag-bearers of their parties.

The interesting thing, before and during the primary was that, many people, especially those in the APC underrated Dikko Radda for making any impact, not to talk of picking the party’s ticket with 506 votes.

Another side of the gist was that no strong or prominent politicians stood by him before picking the ticket, except for the youths and women who rally around him to emerge victorious in the last primary.

Against the foregoing, it is surprising to arrive at how Dikko Radda was able to woo delegates to give him their mandates, hence why the battle to occupy the seat of power in Katsina was interested

For Senator Danmarke, it is believed that his financial muscle and political experience paved…





Source: Leadership Newspaper