Lawan Condemns Massacre Of Christian Worshippers In Ondo Church





The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the heinous killing of worshippers by terrorists on Sunday at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Lawan described the callous attack on innocent worshippers as shocking and reprehensible.

A statement signed by the media adviser to the Senate President, Ola Awoniyi, on Sunday, quoted Lawan saying, “My heart goes out to the families of the victims, the Government and entire people of Ondo State.

“This incident should be painstakingly investigated to unravel the criminals behind it with a view to quickly bringing them to justice.

“It is another wake up call on all security agencies to up their game with a view to averting the occurrence of such incidents in future.”

The Senate President, therefore, prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and wished the injured victims speedy recovery.





Source: Leadership Newspaper