Olubukola Bolarinde Plans Solo Art Exhibition for June





Following the release of her 2018 critically acclaimed film ‘Onidiri’, the CEO of Yellow Dot Limited, a leading Creative Curation/Production Company, Olubukola Bolarinde, is set for her solo art exhibition debut.

Tagged ‘106 Expressions’, the exhibition curated by the foremost culture and art custodian Nike Davies-Okundaye, will be an intimate display of Bolarinde’s artworks inspired by her experiences from childhood that traverse time and culture.

“106 Expressions is a collection of artworks celebrating our African heritage; our people, and our culture. I have drawn inspiration from my experiences as an African child. The works transport you to a place and a time, perceived through an African child’s mind. A different time from the times we now live in. As our world continues to evolve, a great number of our children have not and will never have these experiences,” explained Bolarinde.

Describing her art as a form of preservation, the self-taught artist and architect disclosed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper