UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack On Ondo Church   





The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a church in South-western Nigeria, killing and injuring dozens of innocent worshippers.

Unknown gunmen, on Sunday, attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong denunciation of criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security in contravention of humanitarian values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Nigerian government and people, and to the families of the victims of the heinous crime, while wishing for a speedy recovery to all the injured.





Source: Leadership Newspaper