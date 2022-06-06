14-year-old Esther Wins Nigeria Info’s Student Debate Competition





A 14-year-old student of Silversands Hall School, Lekki, Esther Bewaji, has emerged as the overall winner of the third edition of Nigeria Info’s “I Beg To Differ” students debate tournament.

The competition, which began in May 2022, attracted hundreds of applications from secondary school students in Lagos State between the ages of 13 to 17 years.

This is in a bid to encourage the educational development of Nigerian youths through a highly-interactive platform that stimulates intellectual conversations around the complex socio-economic issues affecting the growth and development of the country.

The grand finale of the competition, which was broadcast live on Nigeria Info’s Hard Fact Show, had Esther defeating Hameed Olarewaju, an SS2 student of Rainbow College Day School, Lekki, after debating on a socio-political topic which was entitled “Nigerians Are Getting the Politicians they Deserve.”

Source: Leadership Newspaper