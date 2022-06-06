APC Presidential Ticket: Be Careful, Fayose Warns Tinubu 





A former governor of Ekiti State and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ayodele Fayose, has warned a national leader and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to be wary of dangers in his quest to secure his party’s presidential ticket for the 2023 elections because he may be swimming against the political tide of the cabal in APC.

Fayose, in an open letter to Tinubu on Monday, said he chose to write the former Lagos State governor following the latter’s outburst in Abeokuta, Ogun State, last week while speaking to party delegates, which he said was an indication that the APC national leader saw political danger ahead and he reacted.

“I am writing based on my observed views and the attached possible dangers about your good-self against tomorrow.

“One of the undeniable facts is your outburst in Abeokuta, which is a clear indication that you clearly saw a political danger to which you reacted. This informed the basis of my…





Source: Leadership Newspaper