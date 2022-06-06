APC Primaries: Gov Bello Ticks All Boxes, Onoja Tells Delegates





Kogi State deputy governor, Chief Dr. Edward Onoja, has insisted that his principal and frontline presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Yahaya Bello, ticked all boxes of choice for national development.

He stated this in a letter of appeal addressed to APC delegates ahead of the special national convention of the party, where a presidential candidate will be elected for the 2023 polls.

The letter reads: “When the time comes to choose the flagbearer of our great Party and the next President of Nigeria from amongst the very best of the best that Nigeria and the APC can offer, the job will be up to you and you cannot afford to fail the nation, posterity and yourself.”

He urged the delegates to consider 12 salient factors to help make their choice easier in considering a totally secured nation, a unified and integrated nation, a gender-balanced leader, a detribalised leader, a devout believer who respects and is liberal towards others faithful,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper