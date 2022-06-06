BREAKING: Angry Adamu Chases Journalists Out Of APC National Secretariat





National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has chased away accredited journalists covering the party activities out of the its national secretariat in Abuja.

One of the security operatives at secretariat, who passed the information to journalists and asked them to leave the party’s secretariat premises, said they were acting on the instruction of the national chairman.

He said Adamu told them to send journalists out of the secretariat on the ground that he was returning to the secretariat to hold a meeting and the place was too crowded.

This is coming barely an hour after the party’s national working committee (NWC) distanced itself from Adamu on his endorsement of Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

Adamu was said to have announced Lawan as consensus candidate at a meeting of NWC in Abuja on Monday.

He told the NWC members that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President…





Source: Leadership Newspaper