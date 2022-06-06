Corruption Killing Nigeria Under Buhari – Melaye





A two-time member of the National Assembly and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, has condemned the anti-corruption war of the President Muhammadu Buhari, saying instead of government killing corruption, corruption is now killing Nigeria.

Melaye in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, alleged that President Buhari has failed Nigerians who voted for him in 2015.

According to the statement titled, ‘The Journey So Far by the President Who Said We Must Kill Corruption, Before Corruption Kills Nigeria,’ Melaye cited several local and global reports as well as cases which he cited as indicating the failure of the government’s anti-graft campaign.

“Nigerians will never forget in a hurry the catchword of the President during his campaign in 2015, ‘We must kill corruption, before corruption kills Nigeria.’ Mr President, the newsflash today is, ‘You are not killing corruption; corruption is killing Nigeria.’

Source: Leadership Newspaper