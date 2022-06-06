CSO Cautions Tinubu Over Presidential Ambition, Claims





A civil society organisation (CSO), Save Nigeria Movement (SNM), has faulted the claims of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election over being a kingmaker in Nigerian politics.

In a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the convener of the group, Rev. Solomon Semaka, the group insisted that recent comments attributed to Tinubu posed a great threat to Nigeria’s democracy as well as the cohesion of the APC as a party.

Three months ago during his nationwide consultations, Tinubu was quoted to have said he was willing to get dirty to become the president of Nigeria. He declared that he was out to achieve his life-time ambition to rule Nigeria.

Last week, Tinubu said he made Muhammadu Buhari president and insisted that the presidency must be zoned to the Yoruba ethnic group and be given to him.

The group warned that Tinubu who is used to doing his wish in Lagos for decades should understand…





Source: Leadership Newspaper