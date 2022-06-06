Enenche Commissions Projects In Abuja To Mark 54th Birthday





The joy of the residents of Wukara community on Airport Road, Abuja, knew no bounds when the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, marked his 54th Birthday on Saturday.

The pastor commissioned a borehole project and gave out welfare materials in the community, which had been battling water scarcity. The project was fully funded by the church to give succour to the residents.

Inaugurating the borehole, Pastor Enenche stressed the importance of giving, saying that it was the responsibility of the church to make a difference and show light to the world by offering humanitarian services where needed.

On what motivated the project, he said: “Our motivation is the love of God. The Bible says God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. And we believe that the authenticity of Christianity is the practicality of the love of God.

“People can’t see God, but…





Source: Leadership Newspaper