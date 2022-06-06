Ex-Reps Member Seeks Unified Tenure For LG Chairmen, Councilors





A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Chris Asoluka has said that strengthening the local government administration in the country could solve the problem of insecurity and unemployment.

To this end, Asoluka called for a common tenure of 4 years period for the local government system in Nigeria, saying it was one surest way of making it viable and productive.

He made the appeal on the sidelines of his address to the members of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Course 44 led by Professor Sunday Ochoche at a study visit to GOTNI headquarters in Abuja over the weekend.

He urged the National Assembly to enact a legislation that will make it a possibility and also include the participation of civil society organizations in the local government system.

“I merely traced the history and to underscore that the current trend is what we call territorial approach to local development. That promotes local governance because it includes those…





Source: Leadership Newspaper