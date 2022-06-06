 JUST-IN: Buhari Meets APC Caucus, Govs Over Consensus Candidate  





President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national caucus at the State House, Abuja to a dinner.

The APC chieftains at the dinner include the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; former national chairmen, Bisi Akande and John Odigie-Oyegun; the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and some APC governors.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the meeting was a follow-up to the earlier consultations the President had with various party stakeholders to elect a consensus presidential candidate at the Tuesday’s national convention of the party.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper