Malagi Donates 18-seater Bus To Niger NUJ





Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and governorship aspirant in the just concluded APC primaries in Niger State, Alhaji Muhammad Idris Malagi has donated 18-seater bus to the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as earlier promised.

Making the presentation, the leader of the team, on behalf of Malagi, Barrister Bala Marka, said they were at the IBB Pen House in Minna to present the 18-seater bus to the State Council of NUJ aimed at easing the mobility challenge of members of the council.

He said Muhammad Idris Malagi’s magnanimity stretches beyond victory and loss in an election, stressing that the unfavourable outcome of the primary election conducted in the state has not deterred Malagi from redeeming his promise.

He said Malagi was part of the state media family hence his resolve to partner the State Council of NUJ for the development of the state.

The chairman of the State Council of NUJ, Comrade Abu Nmodu, appreciated the donation.

While describing…





Source: Leadership Newspaper