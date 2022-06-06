Ogunsan Showers Encomium On Kumuyi At 81





As encomium continues to pour in for the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, on his 81st birthday anniversary, the chairman of Executive Group and Member of Board of Trustees, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and Caleb University, Dr Ayo Ogunsan, has hailed the renowned cleric, describing him as God-sent.

The educationist, entrepreneur cum public servant, in a press statement described the octogenarian as a man with a “coat of my colours” too dynamic to express in mere words.

His words: “Baba is more than a spiritual father. He is also my adviser, mentor and leader; a God-sent to me, in actual fact and if I must not mince words. I can jolly well label him as a man with a coat of my colours too dynamic to express in mere words. Words will fail me, still.

“One soon wonders if Baba, at 81, is ever getting older because he is still as agile as a youth. At such age, Baba still tours the length and breath of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper