



In the race to brace the tape of the presidency in 2023, the most consequential decision as to who would fly the flag of the major parties is made by delegates – a new set of power brokers, thanks to section 84(8) of the amended Electoral Act. PDP delegates chose Atiku Abubakar, and APC delegates will select one from a pack of thirteen “shortlisted” aspirants. The other parties, often referred to as fringe parties, will also choose presidential candidates.

The next most consequential decision would be outside the purview of these “new gods of presidential nomination” called delegates. And it will be made by the nominated presidential candidates in consultation with a handful of party leaders. I am referring to the choice of presidential running mates, one of whom would be our next Vice President (VP). It is traditional in presidential democracies that the Presidential candidates select the Vice-Presidential candidates to run with them in the general elections for the office of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper