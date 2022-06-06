Village Head’s Wife Killed, Wedding Guests Abducted In Sokoto





Gunmen suspected to be bandits struck on Saturday in Isa local government area of Sokoto State. Unconfirmed reports put the number of casualties at one while over fifty people were abducted.

The police are, however, yet to confirm the incident, more than 24 hours after the dastard killing as several calls put across to the Sokoto police command PPRO, Abubakar Sanusi, were not answered, neither did he reply to text messages sent to him.

A source who preferred anonymity hinted to our correspondent that the wife of a village head was killed and several people abducted at a wedding ceremony in Isa local government area of Sokoto state on Saturday afternoon.

According to the source, “the bandits were attracted by the large gathering of guests from far and near towns to Gebe. The wife of the village head was the only person killed for refusing to be abducted.

“She was the only person killed as far as I know when she stood her ground that she would not follow the gunmen to their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper