9mobile Set To Groom Entrepreneurs, SMEs





9mobile, is set to hold the first edition of its mentorship programme, ‘The Hack’ for young entrepreneurs desirous of scaling their businesses.

The Hack seeks to create a platform to support and promote entrepreneurs in the SME space. It is a one-day physical event and will hold on Friday, June 17th, in Lagos.

Commenting on the initiative, director of Marketing Communications, 9mobile, Saidat Lawal-Mohammed said the initiative was another of 9mobile’s interventions in developing the SME space by empowering entrepreneurs with knowledge and skills.

“There are lots of entrepreneurs managing small and medium enterprises in the country, and we want to support them by providing a platform for those who are eager to grow their businesses to network, and learn strategies and hacks that they can apply to their daily hustle and convert to sales,” she said.

“As an enabler of individuals and enterprises, 9mobile remains committed to entrepreneurs, start-ups and MSMEs, and would not…





Source: Leadership Newspaper