JUST-IN: A’Court Stops NASS From Imposing Statutory Delegates At APC Convention





The Court of Appeal in Abuja has issued an order restraining the National Assembly from imposing statutory delegates at the ongoing special national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Haruna Tsammani also restrained the enforcement of the judgement of a Federal High Court in Kano delivered on June 3, granting the enforcement of the amended Section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The ex-parte application by the nationalcChairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, which was moved by A.A. Popoola and Karma Fagbemi, had pleaded with the appellate court to stay the execution of the judgment of the High Court in Kano, delivered by Justice A.M. Liman in suit number FHC/KN/CS/137/2022, permitting Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa, Hon. Habila Sani, Hon. Bilyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, the Senate, the Speaker of House of Representatives and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the amendment.

Justice Tsammani further…





Source: Leadership Newspaper