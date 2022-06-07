LCCI Calls For Regulations To Enhance More Telecom Infrastructure Devt





The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the federal government to create a regulatory environment in enhancing more telecommunication infrastructure development in the country.

The director-general, of the Chamber, Dr. Chinyere Almona, stated this, while welcoming the recently signed National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2021 which replaces the National Health Insurance Scheme Act, 2004 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new Bill has placed a new telecoms tax equivalent to a minimum of one kobo per second on phone calls by subscribers.

The realised funds, estimated to be about N90 billion yearly, are meant to finance free healthcare for the vulnerable groups children under five, pregnant women, the aged, and physically and mentally challenged Nigerians.

According to Almona, the Lagos Chamber recognises the government’s struggle with providing healthcare services in the face of the economic realities we face as a nation today.

The private sector has…





