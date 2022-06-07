Mazi Okwudili Emerges NRM Presidential Candidate





Mazi Okwudili Mwa-Anyajike, has emerged as Presidential Candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2023 election.

He emerged as a candidate at NRM 2022 Special Convection which was held in Abuja.

In a keenly contested election by nine presidential aspirants of the movement, Okwudili pulled 184 votes out of over 200 accredited votes with about 300 delegates.

Following a motion moved by Barr. Musa Isiaka and Barr Obidike Okoli to declare the special convection open, the chairman Board of Trustee, (BOT), Senator Saidu Muhammed Dansadau urged all delegates to vote wisely and choose the best candidate for the movement in the interest of peace, unity and progress bearing in mind that the movement is on a rescue mission to redeem the image of the country and move the nation forward.

The BoT chairman also charged the aspirants to rally round the winner of the presidential primaries while holding on to the values, vision and mission of the party.

In his welcome address, the party…





Source: Leadership Newspaper