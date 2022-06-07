Mbappe Ranks Most Valuable Player In The World





Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Erling Haaland are the most valuable players in the world, according to research group CIES Football Observatory.

Mbappe, 23, who rejected a move to Real Madrid to stay at Paris St-German, tops the list with an estimated transfer value of 205.6m euros (£175.7m).

Real Madrid’s Brazilian winger Vinicius Jr, who scored the winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool, is second at £158.3m, with Norway’s Manchester City-bound striker Haaland third (£130.4m).

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (£114.1m) is the most valuable English player on the list in fifth place, ahead of England team-mate and Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden in sixth (£105.9m).

Premier League clubs dominate the list with 41 representatives in the top 100.

The CIES uses a range of variables including a player’s age, performances, economic value of their club and inflation to work out estimated transfer values.

France striker Mbappe signed a new…





Source: Leadership Newspaper