Mob Sets Suspected Cultist Ablaze After Failed Robbery Attempt In Akwa Ibom





A suspected cultist said to be terrorising Uyo residents and its environs in Akwa Ibom State, was on Tuesday lynched by a mob after a failed robbery incident at a clothing shop, Frankfik Boutique, along Barracks Road, and Number 2, Effiong Udoakpan street, Uyo.

The victim, popularly called Ttempo, according to witnesses, had been terrorising the localities, robbing people of cash, phones, motorcycles, laptops and other valuables.

“We were woken up by the shout of thief ooh, thief ooh, this early morning at about 4:30am at Number 2, Effiong Udoakpan street. So, we immediatley rallied the youths, who cooperated and stormed the compound.

“And while others fled, he was unlucky to be caught. The youths tried to administer instant judgment on him, but machetes could not penetrate him. It was after the boys chained his legs, cut some charms from his waist, before the cuts

Source: Leadership Newspaper