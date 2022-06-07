North Central Governors Decry Upsurge In Terrorists’ Attacks





Niger State governor and chairman of North Central States Governors’ Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello, has described as heinous, satanic and heart-breaking the killing of worshippers, on Sunday, at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

The governor, expressed outrage over the terrorists attack which has reportedly claimed the lives of many innocent worshippers and left several others injured.

While condemning the attack, Bello regretted the increasing, widespread cases of armed banditry, kidnapping, extra-judicial killings and other horrific crimes in the country stressing that Nigerians must remain united to end such unprovoked attacks and wanton killings.

“The satanic attack is a condemnable act of terrorism and everything must be done to bring the assailants to justice. We must, as Nigerians, resist any attempt to undermine our unity and peaceful coexistence”, the governor said.

He said the deadly terrorists attack on the Owo Catholic Church, much like other…





Source: Leadership Newspaper