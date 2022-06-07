Sendy, Google Partner To Empower MSMEs In Nigeria





Sendy, a tech company that builds infrastructure for e-commerce and consumer brands has joined with Google in an initiative aimed at empowering Africa’s small and medium businesses.

The bootcamp program, dubbed Google Hustle Academy, seeks to provide MSMEs across Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa with expert training on business strategy & development, digital marketing, and financial planning. The participants will also have access to key industry leaders and master classes on business to help create opportunities, boost business growth and job creation across the region.

Through the program, Sendy will provide fulfillment and logistics support for the participating businesses. It will also offer one-on-one mentorship so as to enable the participants learn, and build capacity to operate successful businesses.

Founder and CEO, Sendy, Mesh Alloys, said “The Google Hustle Academy is a noble idea that clearly speaks to our mission and aligns to our purpose. We recognise the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper