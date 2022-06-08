2023: Ex-Minister, Nwajiuba, Accuses APC Of Dumping Consensus





Former Minister of State for Education and one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has blamed his absence at the convention on abandonment of consensus approach in picking the party’s flag bearer for 2023.

He expressed disappointment that after he and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of a presidential candidate, the party succumbed to handing over the party’s ticket to the highest bidder.

Nwajiuba was conspicuously absent at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the convention.

According to him, he and other aspirants from the South East had expected the APC to extend the power shift not just to the South but specifically to the South East in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

“My approach to the Nigeria presidency, is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper