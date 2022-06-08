2023: Gov Abiodun Hails Tinubu’s Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate





Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has congratulated the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on clinching the presidential ticket of the party.

Abiodun, in a statement, personally issued by him in Abeokuta on Wednesday, said the emergence of Tinubu as the APC presidential flag-bearer for the 2023 general election was a good omen for the party and the country as a whole.

According to him, the victory showed that Asiwaju Tinubu is widely beloved and accepted within the country’s entire political spectrum, and shows his level of deep interactions and acceptance not only within the ruling APC but across Nigeria.

He said: “This victory indicates that Tinubu as a candidate is good for Nigeria, as it will foster unity, love and understanding amongstbNigerians. His electoral victory cut across all the six geopolitical zones; he had an impact in all the zones. He is the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper