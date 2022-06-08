2023: Oyo PDP Chair Unveils Lawal As Makinde’s Running Mate For 2nd Term  





The executive chairman of Oyo State Housing Corporation and former Commissioner for Justice in the State, Barrister Bayo Lawal, has been announced as the running mate to Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for the 2023 gubernatorial election.

State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, made the announcement in Ibadan, on Tuesday, shortly after the governor addressed party leaders, local government party chairmen and local government council chairmen from the 10 local governments of Oke Ogun area of the State.

The governor, at the meeting held at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that following consultations with party leaders, he has picked a running mate from Irepo/Olorunsogo/Oorelope federal constituency, where his incumbent deputy hails from, to ensure balance in the state power configuration.

A statement by the chief presssSecretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the chairman of the Oyo State PDP, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper