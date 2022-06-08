2023: With Tinubu’s Emergence, Atiku Is Now ‘President In Waiting’ – Mahmood





The director-general of PDP New Generation, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group, Audu Mahmood, said that with the emergence of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, his counterpart in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, is now “President in waiting”.

Mahmood, in a statement on Wednesday, noted that Nigerians will no longer have any cogent reason to look in the way of the ruling party, which according to him, has killed humans, dreams and prospects with their seven-year of anti-people policies.

“They have made our work easy for us in the PDP New Generation and PDP at large, as we will sweat less, in the promotion of our candidate.

“Atiku Abubakar is a renowned transformational leader and a unifying force, needed at this trying moment of our nation-state. His web of connection transcends religion and ethnicity. He remains a democrat who has prepared all his life to lead a country like Nigeria. This is the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper