Adamu To Tinubu: Your Victory Was Sterling, Confirms APC’s National Outlook





National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has congratulated the winner of the party’s presidential ticket for 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the latter recorded a victory, which confirmed APC’s nationalistic outlook.

LEADERSHIP reports that Tinubu polled 1,271 votes at the just-concluded APC special national convention, where the presidential primary held, to defeat 22 other aspirants.

In a letter to Tinubu on Wednesday evening personally signed by Adamu and titled, ‘Letter Of Congratulations’, the APC national chairman said he was pleased that the party spoke with one voice as the delegates “voted overwhelmingly” to nominate Tinubu as presidential candidate.

“I write on behalf of the entire membership of the All Progressives Congress to congratulate Your Excellency on the sterling victory that you recorded at the just concluded Special National Convention to emerge as the Presidential Candidate of our great…





Source: Leadership Newspaper