BREAKING: Akpabio Steps Down For Tinubu





The immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has withdrawn from the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, saying he will support fellow contestant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the next president of Nigeria.

Akpabio, therefore, asked delegates supporting him to cast thier votes for Tinubu in the presidential primary election to be conducted at the ongoing party’s special national convention shortly.

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper