Implement NBC Recommendations To End Border Skirmishes, A’Ibom Tells Federal Govt 





Worried by the communal crises plaguing parts of Akwa Ibom State and neighbouring States, the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Moses Ekpo, has urged the Federal Government to implement the recommendations of the National Boundary Commission (NBC) for peace in border communities.

To tame the recurrent boundary wars in the country, the NBC had stressed the need for collaboration with states to build factories on disputed lands to create jobs for the unemployed youths, who are used as tools during crisis situations.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in his office at Government House, Uyo, the state capital, Ekpo welcomed the development, charging the Federal Government on implementation.

Ekpo, who is the chairman of the State Boundary Commission, spoke against the backdrop of incessant killings at the Akwa Ibom/Cross River border at Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom State, even as he appealed to the federal government for a long-term measures to end…





Source: Leadership Newspaper