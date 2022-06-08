JUST-IN: Fayemi Steps Down For Tinubu, Says It’s A Duty





Ekiti State governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has withdrawn from the race for the party’s presidential ticket, declaring support for fellow contestant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayemi was the third aspirant to quit and declared support for Tinubu, after Godswill Akpabio and Ibikunle Amosun at the ongoing APC special national convention ongoing in Abuja on Tuesday night.

The governor said his decision to queue behind Tinubu was not a favour but a duty.

Source: Leadership Newspaper