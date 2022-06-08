Police Arrest 24 Armed Political Thugs Linked To Nasarawa Senatorial Aspirant





The Nigeria Police Force has arrested 24 suspected armed political thugs at their hideout in a hotel in Nasarawa State.

The Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said in line with police mandate, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Keffi Area Command of Nasarawa State Police Command, acting on credible and actionable intelligence, arrested the 24 suspected political thugs at Minki suites, along Keffi-Akwanga Road.

The police said the thugs suspected to be loyal to an aspirant in the Nasarawa West senatorial primaries came into the hotel in a convoy of seven private vehicles.

Items recovered from the arrested suspects include; eight pump action guns, two locally made revolver guns, 37 rounds of live cartridges, four bulletproof vests, 27 mobile phones, and two pairs of vigilante uniforms.

Other exhibits include five cutlasses, 10 assorted knives, charms, and other incriminating objects.

The FPRO said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper