2023: Adamu Moves To Mend Fences, Leads NWC Members On Visit To Tinubu





After the failed attempt to impose a northern presidential candidate on the party as its standard bearer for the 2023 polls, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, had begun moves to mend fences with presidential candidate of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Adamu led members of the party’s national working committee (NWC) on a visit to the Abuja’s residence of Tinubu to congratulate him on his emergence as the party’s presidential flagbeare

Since he was declared winner of the presidential primary at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, the Abuja residence of Tinubu had become a Mecca of some sorts, with party big wigs, interest groups and individuals thronging the place to confer with him

Speaking yesterday when he visited Tinubu with NWC members, Adamu said the party was with Tinubu Tinubu and he remains the party projec

"For us, action speaks louder than voice, we are here to join our brother, congratulate him and assure him that we are…





