2023: Ex-Abacha’s CSO, Al-Mustapha, Emerges AA Presidential Candidate 





The chief security officer to the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha (retd.), has emerged as the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for the 2023 general elections.

He contested the presidential primary with Samson Odupitan, following the withdrawal of Felix Osakwe and Tunde Kelani, who pledged their support for Al-Mustapha.

He polled 506 votes to defeat Odupitan, his opponent who got 215.

Chairman of AA, Kenneth Udeza, had while addressing the delegates, said 842 delegates were accredited to elect the four flagbearers using option A4.

Odupitan had insisted that he was contesting the presidential primary election to take care of the interest of the masses of the country.

He pledged to address the social, economic, and political crises currently bedeviling the country if elected President.

Similarly, Al-Mustapha told the delegates that his experience as a military officer for 35 years and while working with late General Abacha…





Source: Leadership Newspaper