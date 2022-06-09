i-FAIR 2: Federal Govt Partners Israel To Support Nigerian Inventors





The Federal Government has strengthened its partnership with the State of Israel to build more capacity for skill development of Nigerian inventors even as it expressed willingness to protect the intellectual assets of their inventions.

This was the crux of the 2nd Graduation Ceremony of the Innovation Fellowship For Aspiring Inventors and Researchers (i-FAIR 2) for young Nigerians held at the Innov8 hub in Abuja yesterday.

In his opening remarks, Yotam Kreiman, Deputy Chief of Mission Embassy of Israel in Nigeria, said that from i-FAIR 1 last year, the approach of the State of Israel and its embassy in Abuja has been strong on knowledge sharing, start-ups, innovation and technologies in emerging context in general and in Nigeria, in particular.

He reiterated the strengths of the State of Israel and how this initiative is “utilizing them in creating a bond through an eco-system of innovation in Nigeria.”

He expressed his appreciation to all the partners, the Innov8, for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper