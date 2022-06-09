Islamic Clerics Canvass Scholarship For Jigawa Rural Girls





Islamic scholars (Ulama”u) in Kazaure emirate of Jigawa State have called on the state government to initiate direct scholarship to rural girls for enhancing girl child education in the state.

The Ulama”u made the called during an interactive session with a civil society group known as Jigawa Education Partners which was organised in collaboration with Partnership To Engaged Reforms and Learning funded by FCDO.

The clerics identified poverty and lack of awareness among rural parents on state government free girl child education policy as major factors retarding the development of girls child education in rural communities of the state.

According to them, direct scholarship under which government will select best primary and secondary schools girls graduate from each rural community and give them direct scholarship, extra monitoring and encouragement to acquirer higher education will help in addressing the challenges militating against the sector.

“Such girl children will return to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper