Navy Destroys Illegal Crude Refining Site In Rivers





Nigerian Navy has said its operatives destroyed an illegal crude oil refining site, popularly known as “Market Square” located in the creeks of Obomakiri community in Degema local government area of Rivers State.

They also traced and uncovered a crude oil manifold belonging to an indigenous oil company, from where the illegal refiners get the product from refining.

The commander of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, who addressed journalists close to the destroyed illegal refining site, said the operation was part of the efforts of the force to curb issues of stolen crude oil and illegal refining in Niger Delta.

Ibrahim stated that the operation, which has the support of the Joint Taskforce Operation Delta Safe, was also aimed at boosting crude oil production for Nigeria.

He said, “This morning, we invited you here (Obomakiri community in Degema LGA) so that you will come to witness the effort we are making to curb issues of stolen crude oil as well as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper