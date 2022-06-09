Olubadan Tasks Presidential Candidates On Nation Building





Following the conclusion of the delegate’s conference of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll has tasked presidential candidates of various political parties on building new Nigeria.

The monarch congratulated former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was elected as the party’s presidential candidate, and all other presidential candidates of the other political parties that would contest the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the election of Asiwaju Tinubu and other presidential candidates, he commended the various political parties for the successful completion of their delegate’s conferences that produced the presidential flag-bearers.

The monarch, who was a senator of the Federal Republic between 1999 and 2003 charged the presidential hopefuls to go into serious research and consultations on how to give birth to a new Nigeria that would afford everybody a sense of belonging which he said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper