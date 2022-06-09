Ondo Church Attack: Govt To Provide Land For Mass Burial As Death Toll Rises To 40





Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, assured that the state government will provide land in a good environment for the mass burial of the victims of the terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

Governor Akeredolu gave the assurance while playing host to a team of Catholic Bishops from the South-West led by Most Reverend Leke Abegunrin.

The team was on a condolence visit to the governor at his Ijebu-Owo residence in Owo town.

Ondo Church Attack: 22 Dead, 19 Injured, 7 Treated – State Government

This is even as the Catholic Bishop of Ondo, Most Reverend Jude Arogundade, said the Church will be organising a befitting burial for the deceased.

Governor Akeredolu noted that 127 persons were involved in the attack while 61 survivors were still on admission in different hospitals.

He also disclosed that 26 persons have been discharged while 40 persons died from the attack.

The governor added that the latest figures followed the harmonisation of the reports…





Source: Leadership Newspaper