Osun, Ekiti 2022: INEC Solicits Support For NAF To Lift Election Materials





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has solicited the support of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in the deployment of electoral materials and other logistics in the 2023 General Election.

The nation’s electoral body also solicited the support of the Air Force in handling the delivery of outstanding election materials to Ekiti and Osun States.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who led other INEC national commissioners to the Nigerian Air Force headquarters in Abuja yesterday stressed the need for closer collaboration as the general election was barely 261 days away.

“There is no time to waste. The 2023 General Election is only 261 days from today. However, the Ekiti State governorship election is holding in the next 10 days on Saturday 18th June 2022 while the Osun governorship election holds in 38 days on Saturday 16th July 2022.

“We will seek the support of the Air Force in handling…





Source: Leadership Newspaper