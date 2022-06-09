Senator Aliero Defects From APC, Rejoins PDP





After several concerted efforts to resolve the political feud between Governor Atiku Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State and former governor of the State, Senator Adamu Aliero, failed to yeild positive result, Aliero has left the ruling party to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A viral voice note obtained by our correspondent and corroborated by Aliero’s media aide, Abdullahi Zuru, confirmed the lawmaker’s defection to PDP.

Zuru on Thursday said, “Senator Aliero, a bridge builder has made himself available for truce many times in the last eight months, for peace and unity of the APC and for easy campaigns but Governor Bagudu and the national leadership of the party didn’t pay any heed and did not as well call the governor to order to stop the maltreatment he has been meting out to Aliero.

“It is also on record that North-West governors have also called for meeting of truce between Aliero and the governor of Kebbi State but he didn’t honour the invitation extended to him…





Source: Leadership Newspaper