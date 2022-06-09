Why Are Mobile Casino Games So Popular in Africa?





Although Africa does not have a uniform set of gaming laws that govern the continent, online gambling is experiencing an incredible rise, and at the moment, the focus is on mobile. More and more gamblers are using their smartphones for wagering, and thanks to that, the online casino industry is expected to surpass the traditional land-based gambling in revenue.

The Growth of Online Gambling In Africa

The growth of online gambling in Africa is mostly backed by the increased availability of smartphones on the continent. By the end of 2020, there were close to 495 million smartphone owners, which is almost half of the population. Moreover, the rise continued during the pandemic, as the third quarter of 2021 faced the arrival of 26 million smartphones to the African continent.

The increased smartphone ownership boosted the growth of online casino gaming, especially in countries like South Africa where the mobile device penetration is expected to reach 67% by 2026. Thanks to that,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper