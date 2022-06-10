83-yr-old Prince, 47 Others Jostle For Vacant Alaafin Stool





83-year-old retired Archbishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Prince Ayo Ladigbolu, has joined 47 other candidates jostling for the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo throne.

The Achbishop Ladigbolu, who hails from Ladigbolu royal family of Agunloye ruling house, will be 84 on June 27 this year.

The revelation was contained in the list and letters of intent of the candidates the Agunloye ruling house handed over to Baba Iyaji (head of princes and princesses) for onward presentation to the Oyomesi (Kingmakers).

The Oyomesi will thereafter review the resume of the candidates, their credibility and other relevant characteristics, in addition to consultation of the Ifa oracle for a perfect selection.

The Oyomesi is headed by the Basorun of Oyo, who is the prime minister.

Ladigbolu, well-known for his cordial relationship with people of other faiths and unusual love for culture, was very close to the immediate-past Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.

Source: Leadership Newspaper