



BREAKING: Tinubu Visits Yahaya Bello

By George Agba

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has visited one of his challengers at the party’s presidential primary election, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.

This is coming a day after Tinubu had visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who was also a presidential aspirant.

The duo of Tinubu and Bello are said to be currently locked in a meeting behind closed-door at the latter’s Abuja residence.

Speaking on the visit, a chieftain of APC in Kogi State and immediate-past Commissioner of Information, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, has described the visit of the presidential flag bearer of the party to Governor Bello as a “great move to build an unbeatable momentum ahead of the 2023 presidential poll.”

Fanwo hailed Asiwaju Tinubu for his efforts at rallying all the “progressive forces” together in order to build a “formidable force” that will ensure APC retains power beyond 2023.

“Our…





Source: Leadership Newspaper